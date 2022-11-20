Drivers warned of ‘severe’ fines for showing World Cup support

As with any large sporting event, Britons are only too likely to want to show their support by taking part in football-themed events of their own. For many years, cars in particular have become a key way for supporters to show their enthusiasm for the sport, especially when the World Cup rolls around.

Flags and stickers often appear on vehicles even outside of large tournaments, to show their passion for their top team.

Even retailers are reporting to have sold out of football-themed air fresheners, flags and vinyl stickers with fans getting in the tournament spirit.

However, drivers may think twice about dressing their car in national colours and accessories as they could be landed with hefty fines and points on their licence.

Although novelty car accessories aren’t banned by any specific laws, Rule 30 of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986 states that the driver must, at all times, “have a full view of the road and traffic ahead of the motor vehicle”.

