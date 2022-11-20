Dyson Airwrap dupe fans claim is ‘better’ on sale for Black Friday





Videos about the Revlon One Step Volumizer have had a huge 18.6M views on the platform, while videos on the One Step Volumizer Plus have had 9.7M views. The viral sensation is being lauded as a dupe for the Dyson Airwrap, which retails at £449.99. The two products were tested side by side by influencer Alex Georgy, who posts her beauty and style reviews on her TikTok account @alexgeorgy, where she has 211.7K followers and her videos have amassed 4.3M “likes”. She told her viewers: “Honestly, there is no question, the Revlon one is better. Look how smooth a silky my hair is, look at the volume.” Her fans were quick to praise the Revlon brush in her comments. One wrote: “I have the Revlon and I love it.” Another said, “I just bought it and I really like it so far,” and another said, “I was so excited when I got Dyson, but it’s actually the biggest disappointment. It’s just not good for my hair at all.”

The Revlon alternative is on sale at various discounters this Black Friday, meaning you can get the Airwrap look for £411 cheaper than the Dyson product at full price. In the lead-up to Black Friday and Christmas both the original Volumizer and its newer 'Plus' version will be on sale. The viral Original Revlon Salon One-Step Volumiser is a tool is a two-in-one styling tool that combines a dryer and styler for full-bodied volume. The product has an oval shape to boost lift at the root and curled ends. Revlon claims it dries and styles in up to half the time of a traditional blow dryer and curling iron combination. The Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus delivers a salon blow-dry in up to half the time, with 75 percent shinier results and 50 percent less heat exposure. Makers claim it also gets closer to the root for even more volume and lift. Great for all hair types and lengths.

Reviews for the offer Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser are generally positive, with 194 of 270 reviews on the Boots website rating the product five stars. Verified reviewers have praised the product. One reviewer said: “After looking at reviews, I decided to give this product a go, so far I’m loving it, it does exactly what I want it to do, it styles my hair really well. This has been easier than blow drying and then straightening my hair. It’s like an all-in-one, makes my life easier. Would definitely recommend this, especially as a dupe to the Dyson air wrap.” One wrote: “What a fabulous product. Dries my hair in no time at all and gives it plenty of volume.” Another said: “Really great product! I was asked multiple times had I just been to the hairdressers. Need to be patient as it takes slightly longer than other hairdryers.”

Revlon One Step Volumizer deals Boots Dates: 30/11 to 25/12 Promotion: £62.99 to £39.99 [SAVE £23] VERY Dates: 30/11 to 25/12 Price: £62.99 to £39.99 [SAVE £23] Argos Dates: 18/11 to 29/11 Promotion: £62.99 to £39.99 [SAVE £23] JustMyLook Dates: 14/11 to 4/12 Promotion: £59.99 to £38.99 [SAVE £21] Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus deals Boots Dates: 1/11 to 29/11 Promotion: £69.99 to £49.99 [SAVE £20] JustMyLook Dates: 14/11 to 4/12 Promotion: £69.99 to £39.90 [SAVE £23.09]

