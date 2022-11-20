E10 petrol changes causing ‘immediate fuel economy drop’

E10 petrol has been available in Northern Ireland for almost three weeks, with drivers still adjusting to the filling station changes. The green fuel was launched onto forecourts earlier this month, bringing the nation in line with England, Scotland and Wales who adapted to the fuel in September 2021.
E10 petrol contains up to 10 percent renewable ethanol, which will help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions associated with petrol vehicles and tackle climate change.
By blending petrol with more renewable ethanol, less fossil fuel is needed, helping the UK reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change targets.
Almost all (95 percent) petrol-powered vehicles on the road today can use E10 petrol and all cars built since 2011 are compatible.
If someone’s vehicle or equipment is not compatible, the Government is advising that people continue to use E5 petrol.
One commenter, Jonha, said: “I wanted it to work as it’s cheaper to buy but my commute car dropped from 50mpg to 42mpg on it, so back to E5 I went.
“Not too much of an actual saving as E5 costs more but it’s obvious the E10 is just not as good.”
Another user agreed, saying: “Yeah, I noticed the immediate fuel economy drop, even in my bog standard 1.6 Astra.
“That extra cost per litre for E5 offsets the reduced mpg and there’s even a small boost in power.
While the RAC says prices should fall sharply, the nearly 14p difference may force some drivers to use the cheapest option. When filling an average 55-litre tank, those using E10 will pay just over £90.
In comparison, those choosing to use E5 or another super unleaded fuel, will see costs at the pump reach £97.68.
Another Express.co.uk reader, using the nickname robbo001, questioned: “Why are we paying the same money for a gallon of fuel that has less petrol in it?”
E10 petrol is already widely used around the world, including across Europe, the United States and Australia. It has also been the reference fuel against which new cars are tested for emissions and performance since 2016.
