England boss Gareth Southgate urged to drop two World Cup stars

“My fear is that other than Harry [Kane], where are the goals going to come from?” Souness said during a live version of William Hill and Footy Accumulators’ No Tippy Tappy Football. “That’s a problem for Gareth.

“That’s why I would play Maddison – he’s the best out of any attacking midfield player at the moment in terms of getting assists and scoring goals. I think there’s more goals in James Maddison though. I like him. I met him on holiday in Portugal last year and he’s got a bit of mischief about him.”

Maddison has starred for Leicester in the Premier League this season and has bagged seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances. But the 25-year-old is set to miss the Three Lions’ opening game against Iran on Monday after injuring himself while playing for the Foxes against West Ham last weekend.

