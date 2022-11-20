‘Environment sustainability important for tourism’

Islamabad : Charles Barker, a known hotelier, motivational speaker, and author, has said that environmental sustainability is very significant having implications for tourism and hospitality in this age of global warming and climatic change.

Mr Barker was speaking at a session on “Climatic change and environmental sustainability: implications for tourism and hospitality” organised here by the Department of Anthropology, Quaid-i-Azam University. The session was part of the British Council project on “Jukebox of ethno-cultural tourism: a digital key for the tourism stakeholders to Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Mr Barker observed that tourism can be both a blessing as well as a curse. It can generate valuable revenues for communities and countries but unless managed sustainably and carefully, it can destroy environments, cultures, rivers, oceans, and all living things in the way.

He further stressed action plans like risk assessments on a global scale must be developed and implemented followed by programmes of mitigation, crisis management planning, responsibility towards the environment and most importantly education and awareness on an epic scale before it is too late.

Dr Leghari, Chairperson of the department, said that Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries owing to climatic changes. He stressed the need for eco-friendly and sustainable tourism with a responsibility for preserving nature and environment.