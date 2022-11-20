Eugenie Bouchard explains why she prefers not to date someone from tennis world

Eugenie Bouchard admits she prefers to date someone out of the tennis world because she feels it would be “so much tennis” if she started dating a fellow pro tennis player. Most recently, Bouchard was in a relationship with NFL player Mason Rudolph.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bouchard and Rudolph decided to put an end to their relationship. “Well, I would say, definitely, I wouldn’t want to date someone in the tennis world because it would just be so much tennis, I feel like non-stop.

On the one hand, they would probably relate with you more than anybody, but on the other hand, it’s like my friends. My friends are mostly out of tennis and I like to text or call someone and talk about totally different stuff than tennis because my entire day is tennis, so I feel like the same would apply to dating,” Bouchard said on the Golf, Mostly podcast, as quoted on Sportskeeda.

Bouchard on her type

“Someone athletic is obviously ideal. Respectful, but also confident. I think confidence is very attractive and someone who’s funny, personality matters. After a while, looks fade, and if this is someone who is going to be someone for the future, then you got to make each other laugh and be friends,” Bouchard revealed.

A tennis season lasts 11 months and being a pro tennis player is an all-year job. Because of that, Bouchard admits it sometimes may be a bit challenging for her to socialize or go on dates. “You can be normal, socialize, go on more dates than usual, but normally it’s very hard.

Now look, I’m going to be on the road for a month and just going to be in my room doing room service, hanging out with my coach so that’s what I’m foreseeing for the next month,” Bouchard explained.