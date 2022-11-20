European World Cup teams to defy Fifa with rainbow armbands

England, Wales and the Netherlands will push ahead with plans to wear rainbow-coloured captains armbands in their opening World Cup matches on Monday, in the latest sign of friction between European football associations and Fifa, football’s governing body.

Fifa had tried to divert teams away from the Dutch-led One Love initiative to promote inclusion during the tournament with its own UN-backed armbands, carrying slogans such as “Football Unites The World”, announced just over 24 hours before the first match kicks off.

However, most European teams — including Germany and Denmark — have opted to stick to their original plans to wear their One Love armbands, risking possible fines from football’s governing body. Homosexuality remains illegal in Qatar, but Fifa has assured fans that “everyone is welcome”.

“We as a country are wearing it,” said Christian Eriksen, Denmark midfielder, at a press conference. “What the consequences will be I don’t know, but we’ll see.”

Football’s governing body and European associations have been increasingly at odds in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

On Saturday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino used his opening address on the eve of the tournament to accuse European countries of hypocrisy, saying they are in no position to hand down moral lessons.

Infantino said much of the criticism aimed at the tournament hosts — much of it from Europe — was “profoundly unjust”, with the western world guilty of double standards.

“For what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons,” he said.

Europe has been at the forefront of the criticism leading up to the tournament, with some national football associations joining calls for a compensation fund for the families of workers who have died or been injured during building work ahead of the tournament.

Infantino railed against those who have focused on Qatar’s record on human rights, the treatment of foreign labour and its laws governing homosexuality — rather than the progress that has been made in the tiny Gulf state. He went on to criticise western immigration policies, saying that thousands had died trying to reach Europe in search of a better life.

“Why nobody is asking for compensation for the families of these migrants who died? Maybe their life is not worth the same,” he said. “Qatar is actually offering them these opportunities . . . in Europe we close our borders.”

“Give them some future. Give them some hope. But this moral lesson-giving, one-sided, it is just hypocrisy,” he said.

Infantino began the session with an hour-long monologue in which he compared his own life experience to those of migrant workers in Qatar and to gay people around the world.

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker,” he said.

“I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated [against], to be bullied. As a child at school, I was bullied at school because I had red hair.”

The Fifa president, who took the top job after Sepp Blatter’s early departure from the role in 2016, also pointed the finger at multinational corporations, saying they had been free to do business with Qatar for years without being asked to push for social change.

Foreign governments were also guilty of turning a blind eye to moral issues, he said. “A country that just had sand and pearls in the sea, well actually they found something worth much more — that’s gas. If there was no gas, nobody would care. Now they all come and they all want something.”

Infantino, who is set to be re-elected unopposed for another term as Fifa chief next year, rebuked sections of the media for relentlessly negative coverage of Qatar’s preparations. Fans, he said, would rather read about the sport.

Asked whether it was right that Iran was still participating in the World Cup while protesters have faced a brutal crackdown by the authorities, Infantino said it was not for Fifa to make sweeping moral judgments about entire countries.

Mustafa Qadri, chief executive of human rights group Equidem Research said: “History will not judge this moment kindly. Infantino’s speech was an insult to the thousands of hard-working women and men who have made the World Cup possible.”