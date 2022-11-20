Every Child Has the Right to a Healthy Environment! A Child Born Today Can Hope to Live … – Latest Tweet by World Health Organization | 🌎 LatestLY

Every child has the right to a healthy environment! A child born today can hope to live into the next century.

We must tackle #ClimateChange NOW to ensure that these children can look forward to a healthy future! #HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/YGzxCTsGJD— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 20, 2022

