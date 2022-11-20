Expats share challenges of the Spanish lifestyle

They said: “On the one hand we have cheap food and a good climate, on the other hand, there’s low salaries, high unemployment rate, excited nosy tourists everywhere, unaffordable rent and so on.

“Spain is good, I think, for rich retired boomers, but I don’t think that it’s a good option for young ambitious professionals.”

British expats may find it difficult to find a job in Spain in some industries if they don’t have a high level of Spanish.

They may find it easier to find a job in a tourist area although they will have to qualify for a post-Brexit visa.