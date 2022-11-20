Extremely bright meteor sparks calls to police in Norway

A dazzling sight illuminated a still Norwegian night as an extremely bright meteor called a bolide streaked across the night sky, flashing several colours.
Agder Police assured locals the sight was likely a meteor.
The Norwegian Meteorological Institute confirmed the meteor belongs to an annual shower called the Northern Taurids.
The fireball was visible in the sky for 10 to 20 seconds, which is a long time for a meteor to be visible.
It’s unclear whether the fireball was indeed a space rock or a piece of space debris.
Source link