Extremely bright meteor sparks calls to police in Norway





A﻿ dazzling sight illuminated a still Norwegian night as an extremely bright meteor called a bolide streaked across the night sky, flashing several colours.

Agder Police assured locals the sight was likely a meteor.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute confirmed the meteor belongs to an annual shower called the Northern Taurids.

The fireball was visible in the sky for 10 to 20 seconds, which is a long time for a meteor to be visible.

It’s unclear whether the fireball was indeed a space rock or a piece of space debris.

