F1 LIVE – Abu Dhabi GP updates as Lewis Hamilton has one last chance

Saturday’s qualifying in Abu Dhabi hinted at a clear hierarchy between the three top teams in 2022, at least around the Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen set a time that proved too fast to catch, despite Sergio Perez’s best efforts in second. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were next, while Mercedes failed to capitalise on a euphoric weekend in Brazil as Lewis Hamilton put his car fifth on the grid, with George Russell in sixth.

In full, the top 10 will line up as follows…

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)6. George Russell (Mercedes)7. Lando Norris (McLaren)8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)10. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)