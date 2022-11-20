Flood alerts issued across certain parts of the UK after heavy rain





Multiple parts of the UK have received flood alerts after the Met Office warned of torrential rain. Scotland has received numerous travel alerts, as some roads may be closed due to the downpour. Public transport services are likely to be affected. And Scots living in regions where the weather is forecasted to be worse have been warned of possible flooding to their businesses and homes. But other parts of the UK have also received alerts, including Derby, Perth and Bournemouth.

Ongoing rain had been predicted to fall in Dorset and Bournemouth over the next few days. The downpours were forecasted on 16/11/2022 through until the afternoon of 17/11/2022. Waterlogged farmland and flooding across roads could possibly impact homes and businesses. Further rainfall is predicted over the next 24 hours, and there have been warnings given to avoid walking and driving through areas with flooding to avoid coming in contact with flood water.

Two red flood warnings have been issued for the River Ouse, one at Naburn Lock and one at York riverside properties. River levels have been forecasted to remain high throughout today and tomorrow there. In response to the warning, response staff are checking flood defences and have closed the river gates. Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst from the Met Office has warned Britons about the ongoing extreme weather.

Mr Dewhurst said: "Low-pressure remains in charge, further wet and windy weather is spreading across the UK, affecting most of us through the next few days. "So through the rest of Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, we have a band of rain pushing its way slowly Eastwards. "Some heavy bursts are possible along this band of rain, there could be some winds too, and as the rain bumps into some colder air across Scotland we could see some snow across the tops of the high ground. "But rainfall totals continue to build across the Eastern parts of Scotland in particular, perhaps another 10-20 possibly 40mm of rain here. "So it could lead to some further flooding issues as we move through into the beginning of Sunday."

