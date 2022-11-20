Florida soaker: Downpours to keep drenching Sunshine State ahead of Thanksgiving

Florida will not live up to its nickname through the middle of the week as an extended stretch of wet weather will keep sunshine at bay, disrupt bustling holiday travel and make for downright lousy weather at the beaches and amusement parks.

A stubborn disturbance will deliver repeated rounds of showers and even some steadier rain at times through the first half of the week, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

Sunday marked the start of the rainy stretch for many across the Sunshine State with rain dampening areas from Jacksonville to Tampa and Miami.

AccuWeather meteorologists say dry spells will be hard to come by in these and surrounding areas in the coming days, necessitating residents and visitors to keep a rain jacket and umbrella handy. AccuWeather’s exclusive MinuteCast® will be a vital resource for people to use before heading out the door to receive minute-by-minute rain information for their specific location.

In total through the course of the next few days, a general 1-3 inches of rain can fall across the peninsula with locally higher amounts possible in the areas that get hit repeatedly with downpours. The southwestern part of the state may be one exception, where rainfall is not expected to be as persistent and totals average under an inch.

Experts say air travelers should anticipate weather delays at the major hubs in addition to the slower travel expected as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday. On the roadways, motorists can face reduced visibility as a result of blowing spray, along with ponding water and an increased risk of hydroplaning on stretches of interstates 4, 10, 75 and 95.

Given how the rainfall will be spread out over several days, AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flooding will be quite low, with urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas most at risk to experience pooling of water.

Any rain will only add further misery to those still picking up the pieces in the wake of two recent hurricane strikes — Ian in late September and Nicole earlier this month. Water recession may be slowed along the St. John’s River, where minor to moderate flooding continues in the wake of both tropical systems.

AccuWeather forecasters are also concerned about prolonged coastal impacts along the eastern beaches as a result of an onshore wind, including high-tide flooding and rough surf. Daytona Beach, an area hit hard by pounding surf and beach erosion from Nicole, is among the areas at risk. Beach hazard statements line the east coast of Florida as a result of the aforementioned hazards.

Unsettled seas are also expected throughout the Gulf of Mexico and along the west coast of Florida, with operators of small craft advised to use caution.

The good news is that there should be a break in the rain and general unsettled conditions on Thanksgiving itself, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger. Stray showers may remain in eastern areas but much of the state should be dry.

Although the stalled out disturbance across Florida in the days leading up to Thanksgiving will be non-tropical in nature, AccuWeather’s expert team of tropical forecasters say it’s too early to rule out additional development this season. Nicole was the last storm to form in the basin, and the next name on the list is Owen.

“In the longer range, the western Caribbean Sea is being monitored for potential development at the end of the month,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. “With low wind shear and very warm water in this area, conditions could become conducive for development between Nov. 28 – Dec. 1.”

