Footage of Javier Hernandez playing Call of Duty is absolutely hilarious

Footage of former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez playing the popular video game, Call of Duty, is an amazing watch.

The LA Galaxy striker live streamed whilst playing the game and he showed that he is just like the rest of us when the game gets serious.

Hernandez was heard shouting and swearing down his headset as other people were annoying him.

He shouted: “Shut up motherf****r f***ing bot!”, “Shut the f**k up!”, “You’re f***ing bad shut the f**k up!” At other gamers. You can watch the footage here, the video contains strong language.

Fans were quick to react to the footage on social media.

One said: “Lmao that’s brilliant!”

Another tweeted: “I thought I couldn’t love Chicha any more, but I was wrong.”

A third fan added: “Top man Chicha.”

The 34-year-old was left out of the Mexico squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite scoring 18 goals for LA Galaxy this season.

Hernandez has not been called up for the national team since 2019, but despite that, he recently stated that he hasn’t retired from international duty and will be available if called upon.

He said on Hugo Sanchez Presenta: “I’m still eligible. When I see that I no longer want to be in the national team or decide to step aside because I think I can no longer help, I’m going to retire from the national team.”

There were rumours that Hernandez was banned by Mexico for a possible role in helping push for contract negotiations and bonuses for his teammates, which he denies.

Hernandez said: “We had a WhatsApp group and I got out of it because I didn’t want to negotiate anything anymore, I just wanted to play soccer.

“There was a moment when I left that they told me I had to sign something and I told them ‘whatever it is that I’m going to earn, we can distribute it to the team staff and young players, but I don’t want to sign this.

“I don’t know what ended up happening, I’ve been out for three years and I absolutely haven’t negotiated anything in this process with ‘Tata’ Martino.”