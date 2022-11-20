Forensic genealogy leads to arrest in 1987 sex assault case | News Channel 3-12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say DNA evidence and the use of forensic genealogy has led to an arrest in a 35-year-old sexual assault case. Authorities say 66-year-old Frank Thies was arrested last month in Indiana and faces charges of sexual assault and molestation. The victims were aged 11 and 13 in 1987 when they were assaulted after being forced into the woods at knifepoint. Physical evidence tied to the attacker was recovered, but it wasn’t until recent developments in genetic forensics that investigators could identify a suspect and make an arrest. Thies is scheduled to be arraigned in Rhode Island on Thursday.

