Fox Nation honors Yellowstone’s 150th birthday with special episodes of ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty,’ ‘Park’d’

Fox Nation is celebrating Yellowstone’s 150th birthday with new four-part series, “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” featuring Kevin Costner and a special episode of “Park’d” with Abby Hornacek to honor the oldest national park’s noteworthy milestone.

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday, to preview the new episodes honoring what she calls “one of the most spectacular places on the planet.”

“It’s even better,” Hornacek told the “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts about witnessing the park in person. “Just being there again, you look around at these sites, you take in the sounds, it’s just so peaceful. People come from all over the world to see it, and there’s a reason why it is a staple.”

“It is kind of the beginning of America’s best idea, and just to be able to tell that story and explore deeper is so cool for me,” she continued.

Though 2022 marks the 150th birthday of Yellowstone’s inauguration as the first U.S. national park after President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone Protection Act into law for “the benefit and enjoyment of the people” in 1872, archeological sites, trails and oral histories prove that humans have inhabited Yellowstone for the last 11,000 years.

Fox Nation’s newest series, “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” with Kevin Costner, which is now available for streaming on the platform, explores the millenniums-long human history of the beautiful location.

The episodes in the exclusive series unpack the saga that makes the telltale beauty and breathtaking landscape of the national park one of the most iconic locations in the world.

In the special episode of “Park’d,” Hornacek begins her journey in Cheyenne Frontier Days, then travels to Casper and ultimately takes a breathtaking tour of Yellowstone.

“There are over 10,000 hydrothermal features in this national park, and this one is one of the most notable,” Hornacek said in the special. “It’s called the Grand Prismatic Spring. It’s the largest hot spring in the United States, and it discharges 560 gallons of water per minute. That water is 160 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The special episode of “Park’d” will air on Fox News Channel at 10 PM ET on Sunday, and will be available for streaming on Fox Nation after it airs.

