France gives Ukraine two batteries of Crotale air defense systems, two MLRS

Ukraine has recently received another batch of military aid from France, including two batteries of Crotale air defense systems and two multiple rocket launchers.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said this in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, Ukrinform reports.

“Although France’s assistance is mostly associated with Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, of which 18 have already been transferred since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the list of weapons systems is much broader. It also includes Milan and Mistral missiles, about 60 VAB armored personnel carriers, HPD-2A2 anti-tank mines, protective gear in the event of the enemy using nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, and night vision devices of the latest generation,” Lecornu said.

According to him, the French side also received a request from Kyiv for radars and is currently considering this possibility.

In addition, the minister said, France, along with other Western partners, is participating in the creation of a service center for military equipment for Ukraine in Slovakia, the work of which will be coordinated by KNDS, a Franco-German association in the defense industry. Among other things, PzH 2000 howitzers, Caesar self-propelled guns, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Mars II MLRS and Dingo armored personnel carriers are to be serviced and repaired there.

According to the minister, since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, France has provided Ukraine with EUR 550 million worth of military aid out of a total of EUR 3 billion euros and is among the five largest donor countries to Ukraine.

At the same time, Lecornu said, Paris continues its support, and a EUR 200 million fund recently approved by the French parliament will allow Ukraine to order the necessary weapons from the French defense industry and ensure maintenance of the supplied systems.

According to the minister, this may concern Ukraine’s purchase of French Bastion APCs or equipment for pontoon bridges.

In addition to financial and military aid, France participates in the training of the Ukrainian military.

“Our task is to train 2,000 people out of the 15,000 proposed by the European Union. Some 400 Ukrainian military personnel have already been trained on operating equipment and weapons systems that we are providing to Ukraine,” Lecornu said.

