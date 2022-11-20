Furious driver forced to leave note after car blocks drive

A driver will be in for a nasty surprise when they next see their car after their parking was slammed after they were deemed to have parked across someone’s driveway. The original poster clarified that they were passing by and noticed the note, adding they were a “passive aggressive note enthusiast”.
Posting on a Reddit forum, a user captioned the image: “When your neighbour parks 20cm into the ramp to your drive”.
They added that the situation involved a driver parking over a “small driveway ramp” with both houses having the same thing.
The space in between the driveways could fit a Ford Fiesta or a Nissan Micra-sized vehicle in, they claimed.
The vehicle in question was a “big people carrier”, saying the amount the vehicle had blocked the driveway meant that if someone parked on the other side, the driveway would be inaccessible.
READ MORE: Warning issued to drivers over warming up cars this winter
Many users of the forum pointed out that the tape could leave a substantial mark on the windscreen, adding insult to injury.
Others in the comments joked that they should have used something stronger to get their point across, even suggesting superglue.
One commenter praised the homeowner, saying: “They couldn’t get their car off the drive for a week and they’re only writing a polite note about it now?
“I wish I had their levels of patience. I’d have done something stupid and regrettable in the first 10 minutes.”
READ MORE: Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ scheme has taken 15,000 vehicles off the road
Another user said: “If someone was blocking my driveway I’d be calling the council to get them to move, not leaving it for a week. Great note though.”
Rule 243 of the Highway Code states that drivers should not stop or park in front of an entrance or a property.
The only exception to this is when a driver is forced to do so by stationary traffic.
However, there is no criminal law against a stranger parking on a driveway without the homeowner’s consent.
Despite this, a driveway is part of private property so therefore by driving on it, the motorist would be trespassing.
If someone parks on a driveway and another driver blocks a car in, this can be classed as a criminal offence if they cause obstruction to the public highway.
Homeowners are warned not to take matters into their own hands or they could face consequences themselves.
Source link