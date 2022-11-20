Furious driver forced to leave note after car blocks drive

A driver will be in for a nasty surprise when they next see their car after their parking was slammed after they were deemed to have parked across someone’s driveway. The original poster clarified that they were passing by and noticed the note, adding they were a “passive aggressive note enthusiast”.

Posting on a Reddit forum, a user captioned the image: “When your neighbour parks 20cm into the ramp to your drive”.

They added that the situation involved a driver parking over a “small driveway ramp” with both houses having the same thing.

The space in between the driveways could fit a Ford Fiesta or a Nissan Micra-sized vehicle in, they claimed.

The vehicle in question was a “big people carrier”, saying the amount the vehicle had blocked the driveway meant that if someone parked on the other side, the driveway would be inaccessible.

