Genshin Impact Yoimiya and Nahida banner sales break records

The Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya and Nahida character banners have broken a couple of sales records for HoYoverse in the Chinese market. In general, the anime game‘s community seems to love Nahida, both because of her impact during the Sumeru Archon Quests and her abilities in-game. Yoimiya is a likeable character as well, but she was really just along for the ride this time around.

The Nahida and Yoimiya banners already broke records for the highest day-one sales at the beginning of Genshin Impact version 3.2. They went live right after Nilou and Albedo’s banners – two characters that players appeared to skip when looking at their average sales numbers. A large portion of the community was saving up to pull for the Dendro Archon, and that’s exactly what they did as soon as she became available.

Nahida is already presented as a character that you’d want to have in your party, thanks to her interesting dialogue and storyline, and her unique gameplay makes the choice even easier. Nahida is top-tier in nearly every Genshin Impact tier list at this point, and her unique exploration abilities are just an added bonus.

Given all of these positives, it’s not hard to see how she and Yoimiya put up these sales numbers.

The chart comes from GenshinLab, a website that gathers sales data from the Chinese App Store to give us a look at a specific, yet large, portion of HoYoverse’s player base.

Nahida and Yoimiya have even managed to beat out Raiden Shogun, the reigning queen of this region’s character banner sales. The duo produced about USD $34,017,290/GBP £28,519,075 in sales to surpass Raiden Shogun and Kokomi‘s USD $33,560,259/GBP £28,135,914, and Raiden Shogun’s solo USD $33,020,905/GBP £27,683,736.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 has reached its halfway point, switching over to the Yae Miko and Childe character banners. These two five-star reruns are joined by the new Cryo four-star character, Layla. So, for some, the banner pulls haven’t stopped just yet.