George Harrison Didn’t Miss Paul McCartney at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

George Harrison admitted he didn’t miss Paul McCartney at The Beatles‘ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1988. Initially, George didn’t want to attend either. However, he enjoyed the night once he arrived and everyone settled down. He realized he would’ve regretted it if he didn’t go like Paul.

George Harrison at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction | Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Initially, George Harrison didn’t want to attend The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Initially, George didn’t care about The Beatles’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So, he had no desire to attend. However, his opinions about the whole thing changed once he arrived at the ceremony.

“Well, I must say, it didn’t mean anything to me until I got there because, you know, it’s just some idea somebody had and it’s only been two or three years; it didn’t really mean that much to me,” George told MuchMusic. “But somebody said, ‘It might not seem like much now, but it’s history, and you’ll enjoy it.’ So, I went along, and I was glad I went.”

The guitarist told MuchMusic that he had a great time at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. However, only “after everybody settled down; it was a bit hectic,” he said.

“It was fantastic just to see all those people—Little Richard and all the guys there. I really enjoyed it. But now, as I’ve got my little statue that says, ‘The Beatles,’ ‘The Hall of Fame,’ and I’m sure as it goes more into the future, it’s going to be something which I’m certainly glad I didn’t miss it.”

Later, George told CNN that being in a room full of “crazed” people was hard. “Like the Hall of Fame was such a night, you know? It was very stressful being in a room full of crazed people, even thought they were all supposed to be from the record business.”