George Harrison thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles‘ catalog because he was supposed to be Paul McCartney‘s friend. Jackson bought all of Paul and John Lennon’s songs, plus some of George’s, in 1985.

In 1963, music publisher Dick James was new to the music publishing world. However, he wanted to be The Beatles’ publisher. To wow the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, he organized the group’s first TV performance on Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Then, James suggested he and Epstein start Northern Songs to house Lennon-McCartney songs (as well as George and Ringo Starr’s). Epstein and The Beatles signed the necessary contracts “not really knowing what it was at all about,” Paul said (per Beatles Bible).

“John and I didn’t know you could own songs,” Paul said. “We thought they just existed in the air, we could not see how it was possible to own them. We could see owning a house, a guitar or a car, they were physical objects. But a song, not being a physical object, we couldn’t see how it was possible to have a copyright in it. And therefore, with great glee, publishers saw us coming.

“We said to them, ‘Can we have our own company?’ They said, ‘Yeah.’ We said, ‘Our own?’ They said, ‘Yeah, you can. You’re great. This is what we’re going to do now.’ So we really thought that meant 100 percent owned. But of course, it turned out to be 49 percent to me and John and Brian, and 51 percent to Dick James and Charles Silver,” Paul explained.

By 1965 the company had been restructured. John and Paul each owned 15%, Dick James Music held 7%, his family had 15%, Dick James Music’s co-director Emmanuel Charles Silver had 15%, and NEMS Enterprises owned 7%. Harrison and Starr held only 1.6% between them (per Beatles Bible).

In 1968, George and Ringo opted not to renew their contracts with Northern Songs. The following year, The Beatles’ fruitful relationship with James soured when he sold Northern Songs to Sir Lew Grade, who ran the British television network ATV, without offering the group an opportunity to buy it. He profited hugely from the sale, and John and Paul lost control of the rights to their songs.

In 1985, the rights to The Beatles’ catalog and others went up for public auction. Jackson bought the collection of 4,000 songs, including 250 by Lennon-McCartney, for $47.5 million.