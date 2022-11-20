Get a Fire TV Stick for £2.62! Simple hack offers you unbeatable price





Using a secret money-saving trick, movie and boxset lovers can pick up a Fire TV Stick Lite – which usually costs £29.99 – for just £2.62. To get this ridiculous deal, which offers a saving of almost £30, you need to head to money-saving website TopCashback and follow a few simple steps.

First of all, you’ll need to sign-up as a new member, with TopCashback currently offering a £15 signing-on bonus. After joining you then need to head to the Amazon hub page while signed-in to your new account. Lookout for the ‘Get cashback’ button next to Echo devices and then click on that. You will then be redirected to the Amazon website. Just complete your order of the Fire TV Stick Lite and then the cashback you earn from that order will wing its way to you within seven days.

The money will appear in your TopCashback account and can be withdrawn either by a bank or PayPal transfer, or by topping up a gift card. If you’ve never heard of TopCashback before today, and wonder how it can offer such big savings to shoppers, then here’s how. TopCashback partners with thousands of online retailers including popular stores like Amazon, Currys and Argos. The money-saving website receives commission for directing its users to these shopping portals, which it then very generously shares with them. Depending on which website you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select lines or virtually everything that’s available to buy.

Cashback rates differ depending on which store you visit and what product you’re after. In the case of Amazon you can earn cashback on the online retail giants first-party line-up – so Echo devices, Kindles, Fire TV Sticks and Fire tablets. The £15 new member bonus that TopCashback is currently offering is only available to use with products where cashback is offered. You can claim this £15 signing on bonus until the end of December 11, but the best time to use it is the Black Friday sales – as prices of countless products will already be reduced, helping you save even more. If you’re not interested in a Fire TV Stick for £2.62 you can instead use the TopCashback new member bonus to get an Echo Dot for £1.64. Whichever deal you claim you will be able to continue using TopCashback to help you save money on future purchases. TopCashback says on average it helps its millions of users earn over £300 cashback each year.

Like Loading...