Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Raleigh police confirm the girl accidentally hit by a truck towing a float during the Raleigh Christmas Parade has died.

Police said the accident happened around 10:14 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue when the driver said he lost control of the truck. He hit the child at a low rate of speed, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the child died. No other parade participants were injured.

The driver, Landen Christopher Glass, 20, is facing charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

People said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck’s window that he had lost control and couldn’t stop the vehicle.

“I just saw them coming down the street really fast and you can tell it was not like gas, like they weren’t gassing, it was rolling, kind of rolling down the street. They were freaking out, yelling at people get out the way like you can tell they were panicking,” parade goer Melissa Stephens said.

A group of people including some first responders ran over to the truck that was towing the float to attempt to stop it.

“People came up and were helping grab it, slow it down a little bit. they were trying to slow it down when it got to this point,” John Jones said.

Christy Curtis, Owner, CC & Company Dance Complex released a statement Saturday evening:

“We are devastated. Our dance family is a close-knit group and today our hearts are broken. We are working closely with authorities as they determine what happened and why.”

Raleigh’s mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin said her heart ached for the girl injured at the parade. She expressed her sorrow in a post on Twitter.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co. The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy.”

Govenor Roy Cooper released a statement on twitter sharing his condolences to the family.

“Kristin and I are devastated about the tragedy at today’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers. – RC”

“Our hearts and prayers are just truly with the family right now and just with all of those who have been with this event. That’s just all we can do is ask people to pray right now and lift them up,” Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh said.

Raleigh Police statement on the incident:

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident. The victim’s family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Raleigh Christmas Parade has officially been canceled because of the incident.