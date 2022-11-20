Goals and Highlights: Norway 1-1 Finland in friendly match 2022 | 11/20/2022

End of transmission
Match ends
Norway and Finland tied 1-1, the goals were scored by Alexander Sorloth at minute 46′ for Norway, Finland’s goal was scored by Benjamin Kallman at minute 32′.
Minute 89′
Six additional minutes will be played in the second half.
Minute 85′
Norway’s approach after Leo Ostigard’s header goes wide of the goal.
Minute 80′
Corner kick for Norway after Ilmari Niskanen’s clearance.
Minute 75′
Finland substitution, Robert Ivanov leaves the field and Artu Hoskonen comes on.
Minute 70′
Approach disallowed for Finland after Anssi Suhonen was found to be offside.
Minute 65′
Free kick for Finland in the middle of the pitch after a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Marcus Forss.
Minute 60′
Finland substitution, Robin Lod leaves the field and Lucas Lingman enters the field.
Minute 55′
Approach cancelled to Norway after Alexander Sorloth was found to be offside.
Minute 50′
Corner kick for Finland after Patrick Berg’s clearance.
Minute 46′ | GOAL
GOAL for Norway, scored by Alexander Sorloth after a left foot shot inside the box, this after an assist from Marcus Pedersen.
Second half begins
At the moment, Finland is 0-1 ahead of Norway.
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 45′
An extra minute will be played in the first half.
Minute 42′
Corner kick for Norway after Lukas Hradecky’s clearance.
Minute 38′
Yellow card for Norway’s Birger Meling after a foul on Pyry Soiri.
Minute 35′
Norway had too much danger after Patrick Berg’s shot hit the post.
Minute 32′ | GOAL
GOAL for Finland, scored by Benjamin Kallman after a header inside the box, this after an assist from Daniel O’Shaughnessy.
Minute 25′
Another corner kick for Finland, this time after Birger Meling’s clearance.
Minute 20′
Corner kick for Finland after Stefan Strandberg’s clearance.
Minute 15′
Free kick in the middle of the pitch for Finland after a foul by Patrick Berg on Niilo Maenpaa.
Minute 10′
Finland’s approach after Marcus Forss’ shot is deflected over the goal.
Minute 5′
Approach disallowed to Finland after Benjamin Kallman was found to be offside.
The match kicks off!
The ball is rolling at the Ullevaal Stadion.
Field trip
Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at the Ullevaal Stadion.
Pre-competition movements
Both teams warm up on the Ullevaal Stadion pitch.
Substitutes – Finland
Valsanen, Tomas, Taylor, Soisalo, Ollila, Lingman, Hostikka, Hoskonen, Eriksson, Antman, Alho.
Finland starters
Roster: Hradecky; Soiri, Vaisenen, Ivanov, O’Shaughnessy, Niskanen; Lod, Maenpaa, Suhonen; Kallman, Forss.
Coach: Markku Kanerva.
Substitutes – Norway
Vetlesen, Thorsby, Selvik, Solbakken, Ryerson, Gregersen, Haaland, Lode, Karlstrom, Mannsverk, Brynhildsen, Bjorkan.
Norwegian starters
Roster: Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Zachariassen; Daehli, Sorloth, Elyounoussi.
Coach: Stale Solbakken.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Norway and Finland valid for friendly match 2022.
Key player in Finland
One of the players to keep in mind in Finland is Benjamin Kallman, the 24-year-old center forward, is currently playing for KS Cracovia Club in Poland and in his most recent match with the Finnish National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Montenegro.
Key player in Norway
One of the most outstanding players in Norway is Ohi Omoijuanfo, the 28 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Brondy IF of Denmark and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Ireland.
History Norway vs Finland
In total, the two teams have met 60 times, Norway dominates the record with 38 wins, there have been 13 draws and Finland has won nine meetings.
In terms of goals, Norway also dominates the record with 168 goals to Finland’s 73.
The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion Stadium
