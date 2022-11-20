Goals and Highlights: Norway 1-1 Finland in friendly match 2022 | 11/20/2022

We end the coverage of the 1-1 draw between Norway and Finland, valid for friendly match 2022, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport.

Norway and Finland tied 1-1, the goals were scored by Alexander Sorloth at minute 46′ for Norway, Finland’s goal was scored by Benjamin Kallman at minute 32′.

Six additional minutes will be played in the second half.

Norway’s approach after Leo Ostigard’s header goes wide of the goal.

Corner kick for Norway after Ilmari Niskanen’s clearance.

Finland substitution, Robert Ivanov leaves the field and Artu Hoskonen comes on.

Approach disallowed for Finland after Anssi Suhonen was found to be offside.

Free kick for Finland in the middle of the pitch after a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Marcus Forss.

Finland substitution, Robin Lod leaves the field and Lucas Lingman enters the field.

Approach cancelled to Norway after Alexander Sorloth was found to be offside.

Corner kick for Finland after Patrick Berg’s clearance.

GOAL for Norway, scored by Alexander Sorloth after a left foot shot inside the box, this after an assist from Marcus Pedersen.

At the moment, Finland is 0-1 ahead of Norway.

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.

An extra minute will be played in the first half.

Corner kick for Norway after Lukas Hradecky’s clearance.

Yellow card for Norway’s Birger Meling after a foul on Pyry Soiri.

Norway had too much danger after Patrick Berg’s shot hit the post.

GOAL for Finland, scored by Benjamin Kallman after a header inside the box, this after an assist from Daniel O’Shaughnessy.

Another corner kick for Finland, this time after Birger Meling’s clearance.

Corner kick for Finland after Stefan Strandberg’s clearance.

Free kick in the middle of the pitch for Finland after a foul by Patrick Berg on Niilo Maenpaa.

Finland’s approach after Marcus Forss’ shot is deflected over the goal.

Approach disallowed to Finland after Benjamin Kallman was found to be offside.

The ball is rolling at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Both teams warm up on the Ullevaal Stadion pitch.

Valsanen, Tomas, Taylor, Soisalo, Ollila, Lingman, Hostikka, Hoskonen, Eriksson, Antman, Alho.

Roster: Hradecky; Soiri, Vaisenen, Ivanov, O’Shaughnessy, Niskanen; Lod, Maenpaa, Suhonen; Kallman, Forss.

Coach: Markku Kanerva.

Vetlesen, Thorsby, Selvik, Solbakken, Ryerson, Gregersen, Haaland, Lode, Karlstrom, Mannsverk, Brynhildsen, Bjorkan.

Roster: Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Zachariassen; Daehli, Sorloth, Elyounoussi.

Coach: Stale Solbakken.

One of the players to keep in mind in Finland is Benjamin Kallman, the 24-year-old center forward, is currently playing for KS Cracovia Club in Poland and in his most recent match with the Finnish National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Montenegro.

One of the most outstanding players in Norway is Ohi Omoijuanfo, the 28 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Brondy IF of Denmark and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Ireland.

In total, the two teams have met 60 times, Norway dominates the record with 38 wins, there have been 13 draws and Finland has won nine meetings.

In terms of goals, Norway also dominates the record with 168 goals to Finland’s 73.