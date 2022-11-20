Hamilton reflects on worst season as Brit admits ‘I’m glad it’s done’

“I feel like this year, when we got our first fifth, it felt like a win. When we got our first fourth, it felt like a win. When we got our first podium, it felt like a win, and those second places felt as if we really achieved something, so I’ll just hold on to those.”

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff revealed the team are planning to put their W13 on display in their Brackley factory to motivate them to do better next year – just a day after Hamilton insisted he hoped he would never drive the car again.

And Hamilton, who finished second in three consecutive races in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, is holding out hope for 2023 for the team to get back on track.

“I always believed, right until the last race, that there was potentially a chance [to win],” he added. “I think it’s so important to hold on to hope and to just keep on working. We gave it everything and I think this last race was almost like the whole season summed up… I’m glad it’s done.”