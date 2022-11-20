Harry and Meghan had ‘fewer restrictions’ at royal wedding

In recent years, royal couples have reflected more modern ideals on their wedding days, with Prince William and his wife Kate appearing “well-established” after several years of dating.

Judi noted: “William and Kate’s body language is a lot more balanced, with matching signals of confidence, sociability and even status.

“Their non-verbal signals are mirrored, showing a strong sense of friendship as well as love.

“Unlike the Queen and Charles on their wedding days, William and Kate had known each other for a very long time and could present as a more well-established couple rather than a breathless bride and gallant groom.