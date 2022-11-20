Harry Redknapp on ‘four days without eating’ that sparked weight loss

Harry Redknapp, 75, was crowned King of the Jungle after he entertained viewers of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2018. Four years on, the football manager has recalled how his time in camp affected his body, particularly due to the lack of food.
Harry’s fellow campmates included Emily Atack, Anne Hegerty and Fleur East, and their rice and beans diet caused significant weight loss.
He even says that he went “four days” without eating at all.
Looking back, Harry revealed: “At one point I had four days without eating and when I came out, I had lost a stone. I hope [this year’s contestants] get better luck with the grub!”
Harry has also been keeping up with the current series and even picked out his favourites to win.
Jill Scott is the current 2/1 favourite with bookmakers BetVictor.
Harry thinks the likes of her and Mike Tindall “have a bit of an edge from their professional sporting backgrounds”.
He said: “Both of them have had fantastic sporting careers, are used to being part of a group and being team players that”.
As for his advice for the rest of the campmates, he continued: “It’s going to be tough for them all, but you just have to get on with it and be yourself in there.
And Harry gushed: “It’s funny, 54 years and we just don’t want to be apart, that’s done me up today, I’ve missed her so much.”
The loved-up couple first met in their local pub back in 1964.
They married four years later and share two sons: Jamie, 49, and Mark, 52.
