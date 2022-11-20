Harry ‘will find himself out in the cold’ once Netflix show airs





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will star in an upcoming docuseries with Liz Garbus, a filmmaker, who the Duchess of Sussex described as a “seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired.” Reports previously stated the docuseries would be an “at-home” style show and would air on Netflix as part of the couple’s deal with the streaming giant. But Sky News Contributor Prue MacSween has claimed the “public has turned” on the royal couple.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Ms MacSween said: “The public has turned really well and truly now with the death of Her Majesty. “There was so much love for that woman and sympathy for her and know I think that he’s seen what he’s done, and I think that he’s probably lamenting it. “It’s a runaway train for him because Netflix wants to capitalise on what’s happened this year and I think he’s really going to find himself out in the cold. “He’s made his bed and he’s going to have to lay in it.” READ MORE: Prince Harry found ‘consolation’ after Queen’s death

Meghan’s recent magazine interview where she “distances herself” from the upcoming Netflix docuseries about her has been described as “alarming” by a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden claimed the couple are distancing themselves from the series as a defence mechanism. Speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr Eden said: “We’re going to see a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from and let’s be clear why because it looks like it’s going to be awful for the Royal Family. “There’s going to be lots of negative stuff.

In the interview, the duchess also described the mourning period of the Queen’s death as a “complicated time”, adding that she felt a “deep gratitude” to have been given the chance to get to know her. Meghan opened up about how she and the Duke of Sussex felt after the Queen died last month and outlined how they have processed her death as a family. Describing what the time had been like for them, she said: “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

