Henry Cavill’s Departer From the Popular Netflix Series Saddened the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Actor

Fans all over the world are upset as the beloved actor Henry Cavill exits from his titular role as the Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix series Witcher. But fans aren’t the only ones who are saddened by this announcement, as the renowned actor who played the same role in the CD Projekt RED’s massively successful Witcher game series has also expressed his sadness about this announcement.

The Witcher is a series of fantasy action role-playing games developed by CD Projekt RED and published by CD Projekt. It is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, acting as a sequel to the story of the books.

Andrzej’s book has been adapted into many forms of media. Comics, movies, spin-offs, and more. But among these, the most popular adaptations of the series are undoubtedly the games by CD Projekt RED and Netflix’s web series.

The Netflix series had gained a lot of love from fans all around the world. It was praised for its amazing direction, great music, and unbelievably good casting of the characters. Especially the Superman actor Henry Cavill was deemed a fan favorite as he brought one of the main focuses of the show, Geralt of Rivia, to life. But unfortunately, he won’t be continuing the role anymore, breaking the hearts of millions of fans and his video game counterpart, Doug Cockle.

Witcher 3 actor Doug Cockle expresses his thoughts on Henry Cavill’s exit from the Witcher series

Doug Cockle is a veteran actor and director. He is known for his amazing performance in the Witcher games, as the main protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. His great portrayal of the character made him a well-known name in the gaming community. Doug is an avid fan of the Witcher books and actively follows other adaptations of this phenomenal series.

Recently, in an interview with EuroGamer, Doug shared his opinion on the recasting in the Netflix show. He said, “Well I think it’s really sad. And there’s a lot of people speculating on the reasons why he’s decided to leave, but whatever the reason is, I think it is sad, because Henry, he did a fabulous job as Geralt of Rivia.”

Why did Henry Cavill leave the show?

So far, there hasn’t been a solid answer to this question. But according to the speculations, it is believed that Henry Cavill’s tight movie schedule could be a reason for his departure. As it is expected, he may return to his most popular role of Superman in an upcoming movie, so he may want to focus on that.

Some also believe that being a fan of the Witcher series, Henry wasn’t comfortable with the director’s vision for the show. As the Netflix adaptation is straying away from the source material with each season, the Actor may have lost his interest in the role. In the upcoming seasons of the show, Henry will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

