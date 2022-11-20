High Springs, Alachua County firefighters battle house fire, pets die

The High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a house fire in which two dogs are believed to have died in, according to a news release from High Springs Pubic Information Officer Kevin Mangan.

According to the release, both departments were dispatched at 1:45 p.m. to 21206 NW 132nd Lane in unincorporated Alachua County, after a neighbor reported the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the 2,200-square-foot home, which was estimated to be at least 50% involved.

Crime:A Gainesville man was charged with robbing a Publix. He told police it was for rent money.

Local government:Alachua County Commission candidates sworn in Tuesday after landslide victories

More:Truck hauling fertilizer overturns on its side at Williston Road exit off southbound I-75

Due to the home’s location — 5 miles from the nearest fire hydrant — two additional water tanker trucks and an engine from the La Crosse Fire Department and the Newberry Fire Department, respectively, were dispatched to the scene.

To keep a steady water supply, firefighters set up a tanker shuttle operation, where tankers unloaded water from their tanks into a portable dump tank and responded back to the nearest hydrant, which was located at the corner of Main Street and Northwest 174th Avenue in High Springs.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, but remains under investigation.