Houses evacuated as explosion at Derbyshire electricity station

Houses on a street in a Derbyshire town have been evacuated following an explosion at a nearby electricity substation in the early hours of this morning, emergency services have said. The explosion has caused a fire at the site in Ripley which, as of 6.40am, was still raging.

Derbyshire Constabulary said witnesses had reported seeing a bright flash from the building, at the top of Hill Street, a small cul-de-sac off Butterley Hill, at around 5am.

Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power are now at the scene and a small cordon had been put in place.

The force said that a small number of homes in the immediate vicinity had been evacuated while the fire is dealt with.

People living nearby are being advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The substation sits to the north of the town, near to the A610 and next to the 1st Ripley Scout Group building.

Derbyshire Constabulary said further information would be provided as the incident develops.

More to follow…