How ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Inspired The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’

Donovan helped Paul McCartney write The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”

Donovan discussed how Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland inspired him as a writer.

The book inspired other classic rock artists such as Jefferson Airplane and Aerosmith.

The Beatles’ John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney | Keystone Features/Getty Images

Donovan had an influence over The Beatles. For example, he helped Paul McCartney write The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.” Notably, he said the song might not be the same without Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Robert Louis Stevenson.

Why George Harrison cited Donovan as an influence on The Beatles’ ‘The White Album’

During a 2008 interview with Goldmine, Donovan was asked if he wrote several songs for The White Album without receiving credit. He said this was not the case. “We all wrote our own songs, but where that story came from was a comment from George who said once, ‘Donovan’s all over The White Album,’” he recalled.

“What [George] means is that we only had acoustic guitars,” Donovan said. “George brought the instruments, of course, Indian and otherwise, and the tablas … they were for Ringo. We were constantly playing.

“Whenever there was a guitar around, it was never out of hand, and I was performing all the time, constantly,” he added. “So, the three songwriters, John, Paul, and George, were constantly hearing folk styles that maybe they hadn’t heard, maybe they hadn’t known, so they hadn’t learned them.”