Categories
Business

How ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Inspired The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’

TL;DR:

  • Donovan helped Paul McCartney write The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”
  • Donovan discussed how Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland inspired him as a writer.
  • The book inspired other classic rock artists such as Jefferson Airplane and Aerosmith.
The Beatles’ John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney with a microphone
The Beatles’ John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney | Keystone Features/Getty Images

Donovan had an influence over The Beatles. For example, he helped Paul McCartney write The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.” Notably, he said the song might not be the same without Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Robert Louis Stevenson.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: