Virtual sniping comes in such a spectrum of flavours, from Call of Duty quickscopes, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive AWP picks, to measuring your range and bullet drop in games like ARMA 3 and Sniper Elite 5. But games don’t always get the humble sniper rifle quite right. With the help of Jonathan Ferguson, Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries Museum in the UK, we break down the differences between the virtual sniper rifle and its real counterparts.