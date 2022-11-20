How I buy all my Christmas gifts and treats without it costing a penny

I haven’t always been good with money – rewind my life 16 or so years – way before I started working in personal finance for Express.co.uk and I was drowning in £16,000 worth of debt. It wasn’t easy paying it all off, but once I’d done it I promised myself I wasn’t going to get into debt ever again, especially not for one day a year. The good news is I worked out how to have a ‘no spend’ Christmas and I’ve been sticking to it ever since.
I’m not the only one who swears by this simple money saving tip – Clare Willets told Express.co.uk she earns £1,200 every year selling items she no longer uses online.
“All you need is a smart phone, then you can take the photos and upload them. It really is that simple.
“It’s great to know that your stuff has gone to a home where it will be used and enjoyed.”
As well as selling stuff I no longer use online, I’ve also switched banks – I’ve done it loads of times and have never had a problem.
Nationwide and HSBC are currently offering customers £200 to switch, while first direct is giving people £175.
If a person has a much bigger family to buy for then they are probably going to need a bigger budget – but the principle remains the same.
I don’t think people should get into debt for one day a year – Christmas can be just as enjoyable without going over the top.
