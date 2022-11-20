Hrithik denounces news regarding his relationship | 123telugu.com

Bollywood star hero Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Many audiences heaped praise on him for his stellar performance in the film. Today, Hrithik condemns news written by a national media outlet.

According to the media, Hrithik and his rumoured lover Saba Azad, an actress, planned to move into a swanky apartment in Mumbai. The media also reported that the Greek God of Bollywood spent a bomb on it. However, Hrithik took to his Twitter profile and condemned the news by tweeting, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Fighter, which is locked to hit screens globally on January 25, 2024. The shooting of the movie is currently underway at the Tezpur army base in Assam.

There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

