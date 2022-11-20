Hulu Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving November 21-27

Robert Siegel’s latest series is hitting Hulu this week.

On Tuesday, November 22, the streaming service will release the first two installments of Welcome to Chippendales, a drama series starring Kumail Nanjiani as Chippendale founder Steve Banerjee. The show will follow the history of the male striptease group known as Chippendales. Welcome to Chippendales is executive produced by Siegel and Jenni Konner, who are both serving as showrunners. Joining Nanjiani are Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford. It will also feature Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Spencer Boldman, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Dan Stevens.

“A sprawling true-crime saga, the film tells the outrageous story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process,” reads the synopsis.

Executive producers are Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, as well as Jacqui Rivera, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph, with Annie Wyman set as producer. Shakman is also set to direct.

