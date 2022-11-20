I’m A Celebrity’s Sue Cleaver suffers huge blow ahead of next eviction

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will announce the second celebrity to leave the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Sunday after saying goodbye to Charlene White on Monday. Although Sue Cleaver was initially one of the favourites to make it to the final, it seems she could be most at risk of leaving.
On Friday, Ant and Dec announced Charlene and Sue were the bottom two in the public vote.
The Geordie duo then confirmed it was the Loose Woman star who would be saying goodbye.
However, bookies Ladbrokes have predicted the Coronation Street will be next to go.
Sue has been given odds of 2/5 to leave the jungle and Scarlette Douglas sits behind at 3/1.
Read more: Charlene White opens up about becoming a ‘surrogate mum’ aged 16
@sarahsmithette tweeted: “I’m going to call it now. Owen could win this. He’s entertaining but also coming out with real wisdom & insight.
“I’d thought it would be Mike or Jill but I think he might just grab it in the next week. #imacelebrity.”
@MG___iles wrote: “I think either Owen or Jill are my winners. #ImACeleb #imacelebrity #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere.”
“Owen is by far my favourite i love him and jill is a close second tied with scarlette #imacelebrity,” @koteluvr added.
@Lucy_DeGenne shared: “Owen, apart from being a quite beautiful looking young man, is such a sweetheart in camp. #imacelebrity #ImACeleb.”
“Anything owen does just melts my heart i love him #imacelebrity,” @rrach____ said.
@jamieeast praised: “Owen is so going to win #ImACelebrity one of the most genuine people I’ve ever seen on it. What a lovely fella.”
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.
Source link