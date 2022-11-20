I’m A Celebrity’s Sue Cleaver suffers huge blow ahead of next eviction

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will announce the second celebrity to leave the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Sunday after saying goodbye to Charlene White on Monday. Although Sue Cleaver was initially one of the favourites to make it to the final, it seems she could be most at risk of leaving.

On Friday, Ant and Dec announced Charlene and Sue were the bottom two in the public vote.

The Geordie duo then confirmed it was the Loose Woman star who would be saying goodbye.

However, bookies Ladbrokes have predicted the Coronation Street will be next to go.

Sue has been given odds of 2/5 to leave the jungle and Scarlette Douglas sits behind at 3/1.

