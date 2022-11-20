In 2022, It’s Still Baffling That Bloodborne Isn’t On PC Yet

Hey, did you know that Bloodborne is still a PlayStation exclusive? Of course you do–the internet will never let you forget. Recently, Sony deleted a Bloodborne-related tweet after a legion of fans dogpiled it in the vain hope that an announcement was in the works. Indeed, it doesn’t take much for the 2015 game to trend on popular social media sites like Twitter. Even a pointed tweet from a noted figure in the Souls community like Lance McDonald can stir up the hornet’s nest.

But while the constant swirl of fan fervor can be annoying at times, it’s ultimately based on a fundamentally sound fact: Bloodborne is one of the few modern classics that’s limited by aging hardware. Regardless of where you stand on the console/PC divide, the fact that the version of Bloodborne that you can play on your shiny new PS5 is still locked to 1080p/30fps borders on publisher malpractice. But I would much rather play it at 144fps on my shiny gaming PC, and I’m far from the only fan who feels that way.