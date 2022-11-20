Iran regime to be toppled in weeks, says former footballer

Now Iran finds itself in the same group once more – playing England tomorrow – and history, he says, is repeating itself.

“There was no sign of imminent, large-scale change when we left Iran that summer,” recalls Hassan, 72, from his home in Paris. We drew 1-1 with Scotland which was considered an excellent result for us.

“But as soon as I landed back at the airport in Tehran one month later, I could hear chants of “death to the Shah”. A few months later, the Shah was overthrown.

“Many things have dramatically changed since 1978, but the similarities are striking. Iran is going to the World Cup and is once again roiling in nationwide protests against tyrannical rule. Cries of “death to Khamenei” are being echoed almost every day, with young Iranians clashing with oppressive forces and burning the billboards and statues of the regime’s leaders.”

Hassan fled Iran in 1978 and went to California to continue his graduate studies in sociology’ He later moved on to Paris.

He became a harsh critic of the regime in 1983 when his former team mate and team Captain Habib Khabiri was executed for opposing his country’s Islamic rulers, who had “stolen” the revolution from liberals and socialists.

“What kind of a barbaric regime executes its champions and the captain of the national team? This is the type of the regime the Iranian people are still facing,” said Hassan, who now makes speeches in support of the exiled opposition group, the National Council for Resistance of Iran.