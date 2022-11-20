The Walton family returns to The CW this holiday season with another movie. Last year, the network aired The Waltons’ Homecoming, which was the first of the reboot movies featuring an all-new cast playing the characters fans love. In 2022, A Waltons Thanksgiving continues the story.

As the family continues to feel the affects of the depression, John Walton (Teddy Sears) picks up odd jobs and tends to his farm to make a living for his family. Meanwhile, as the holiday celebrations get underway for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns an important life lesson on responsibility.

The CW network has been undergoing some major changes behind the scenes that will continue to change what we see on-screen. While many fan-favorite shows have been canceled, The CW looks to stay in the business of bringing The Waltons back for a new generation.

But will A Waltons Thanksgiving be available to stream on Netflix after it airs on The CW? Here’s what to know about the new holiday-themed reboot movie.

Is A Waltons Thanksgiving on Netflix?

Unfortunately, A Waltons Thanksgiving will not be available to stream on Netflix. The CW ended its deal with the streaming service back in 2019, which means only the shows that premiered under that deal will continue to land on Netflix. Currently, that list of shows includes Riverdale, The Flash, and All American (and its spinoff).

If you’re looking for something similar to The Waltons and its current movies on The CW, make sure to check out these titles on Netflix: Anne with an E, Heartland, Virgin River, A Very Country Christmas, and more family-friendly movies and shows.

Where to watch A Waltons Thanksgiving

A Waltons Thanksgiving airs on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8/7c on The CW. Following its televised airing, the special movie should be available to stream on The CW’s website and app.

The first Waltons movie, 2021’s The Waltons’ Homecoming, is currently available to stream on Peacock, meaning A Waltons Thanksgiving could also find its way to the NBCUniversal streamer in the near future.

If you’re looking to watch the original series, all nine seasons of The Waltons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. The ninth season of the series can be watched for free on Amazon’s Freevee service.

Will you be checking out A Waltons Thanksgiving on The CW?