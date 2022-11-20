James Bond – The amazing Die Another Day Easter Egg in No Time To Die

Early on in No Time To Die, Craig’s Bond is enjoying retirement. Having been fishing on his yacht, he arrives back at his beach house to find a surprise.

Inside his home, he notices a cigar stub, which seems to have been left by Jeffrey Wright’s CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The first thing to mention is that the smokeable says 1952, which is the year that Ian Fleming began writing his first Bond novel Casino Royale, at his GoldenEye home in Jamaica. What’s more intriguing is the brand of the cigar is called Delectado, which is the Die Another Day Easter egg.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig ‘wasn’t happy’ playing James Bond – wanted it to end