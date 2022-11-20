James Jordan rages Tyler West was ‘robbed’ amid Strictly exit

While Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Molly and Carlos, both admitting the choice was very difficult, Anton Du Beke opted to save Tyler and Dianne.

Head judge Shirley was called in to make a tiebreaker decision and voted to save Molly and Carlos.

Following the decision, Twitter erupted as fans weighed in, many stating that Tyler and Dianne should have stayed.

Amid the fray was former Strictly professional, James Jordan who, in a barrage of tweets, declared Tyler was “robbed” and the “wrong couple were saved.”