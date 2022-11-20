Jeremy Clarkson’s hefty money woes almost forcing him to quit farm

“I couldn’t really afford to use fertiliser, and I couldn’t afford not to because the soil round these parts, and the altitude, conspire to make the organic option a nonstarter. Maybe I really should just say phooey and not do any farming at all.”

The Grand Tour presenter shared he made a U-turn on his decision after meeting local farmer and Groove Armada founder Andy Cato, before he added his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper was not too pleased.

The musician told Jeremy he had found success at mending soil, looking after nature and growing food.

Andy assisted Jeremy at Diddly Squat Farm urging him to dig a hole in the middle of his field, where the Millionaire host said the earth looked like it had “terrible jaundice”.