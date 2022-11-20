Joe Lycett’s countdown to shred £10k starts amid Beckham ultimatum

Joe Lycett has said he’s in “a bit of a pickle” after David Beckham fails to acknowledge his challenge over 2022 World Cup deal. The comedian is yet to receive a response from the former professional footballer.

Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed David about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.

The comic explained he has received “radio silence” from the former Manchester United player.

In the video, Joe said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if David pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over to the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.

If the footballer did not, the comic said he would shred his own money (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England player) and live stream it this Sunday at midday on the website BendersLikeBeckham.com.

