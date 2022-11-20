John Dutton’s 7 Best And 7 Worst Moments From Yellowstone So Far – Looper

For all the times that John Dutton has treated his sons poorly, he’s treated his surrogate son Rip Wheeler even better. Sure, Rip has it tough and he doesn’t get to experience the same “cushy” benefits that Lee, Jamie, Beth, and Kayce all do growing up, but he has a roof and four walls, which is all he could’ve hoped for at the time. Rip earns all he has, and even if it isn’t much, it’s his own. So, when John writes him a letter giving him his own home on the Yellowstone Ranch, there’s not much more Rip could ask for.

This home is the start of a new life for Rip as he soon invites Beth in and the two of them decide to get married. Though the home itself doesn’t last, the sentiment remains the same. After his home is destroyed, Rip and Beth move into the main Dutton house and Rip finally gets a taste of that cushy life he’s always been so close to. And after John walks Beth down the aisle, the head Dutton finally gets to claim Rip as a son.

Sure, John Dutton is a hardened man and a force to be reckoned with, but he can be kindhearted, too. No doubt, like many of us, John has always had a soft spot for Rip, and it’s a Hallmark moment like this that makes “Yellowstone” just a bit brighter.