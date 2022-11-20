John Lennon Said His Mother and His Father Didn’t Want Him

TL;DR:

John Lennon said his mother and his father were unable to “give” anything to him.

He said his relationship to his parents made him feel terrible.

John’s mother inspired one of the tracks from The Beatles’ The White Album.

John Lennon and his mother, Julia Lennon | Icon and Image / Contributor

John Lennon‘s mother and father did not want him. The singer said this explained his emotional state. Despite John’s issues with his parents, his mother inspired one of The Beatles’ songs and two of his solo songs.

John Lennon’s mother and father never gave him the impression they wanted to have him

The book Lennon on Lennon: Conversations with John Lennon includes an interview from 1971. In it, John discusses his feelings about his parents. “They can’t give because they’ve never been given to,” he said. “But the problem for most people, and extraordinarily enough for me, who’d had no real impression that my mother actually wanted me — or father — because she wasn’t there.

“But still one of the hardest things is to realize that actually they didn’t want you: you’re just the result of a f***,” he added. “Not many of us are planned. And in fact, their own need is so great that they cannot possibly give to you.”