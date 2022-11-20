Keeping a Focus on Florida

The people and places of southwestern Florida live in the hearts of so many who have enjoyed time there that the recent hurricane’s rampage left us feeling especially stunned and saddened.

In all its splendor, the Sunshine State is indeed resilient, and you can help in its recovery by directing clients to its myriad other beautiful areas, many of which were ready to welcome vacationers as of press time or will be in the coming months.

To this end, TravelAgentAcademy.com presents multiple training programs filled with insights for crafting one-of-a-kind vacations all along Florida’s coast. In each one, you learn to match clients to ideal beach settings and accommodations, and to recommend the best activities for embracing the destination’s unique spirit.

Following is a quick overview of selected courses that can prepare you to expand your Florida sales:

Tampa Bay

The city’s dazzling waterfront alone is a big attraction, complete with watersports and top restaurants. You’ll also learn about Tampa Bay’s legendary pirate culture and cigar industry, along with festivals, museums, performance venues and art exhibitions.

Sarasota

This course will introduce you to elegant Sarasota County, which in early October was reported to be welcoming visitors back as safety precautions allowed. It has not only a world-renowned beach but also a professional ballet, opera and orchestra, a host of galleries and theaters, The Ringling art museum, and stunning examples of Mediterranean architecture.

Greater Miami & Miami Beach

Newly updated with information on accessibility and fresh attractions, the course will make you an expert on the creative pulse that drives Miami.

From Downtown Miami’s nightlife and wealth of attractions to historical Black and ethnic cultural hubs to vibrant South Beach and the street art of Wynwood, this destination overflows with things to do and see.

Sunny Isles Beach Miami

This community encompasses wide ribbons of white-sand beach, green parks, restaurants catering to every taste, soaring hotels and low-rise resorts to off er a sanctuary of serenity on the northern edge of Greater Miami.

St. Augustine & Ponte Vedra

With a new chapter on outdoor adventure in progress at press time, this program currently covers St. Augustine’s attractions encapsulating nearly five centuries of history, Ponte Vedra’s golf offerings, special events and the culinary scene that has earned the destination great acclaim.