Killi and Ruud sweep top of podium for Norway at slopestyle season-opener in Stubai

Second place for the women went to two-time Stubai winner Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who put down another typically solid run – including a switch left 720 mute to switch right 900 reverse tail through the jumps, and a left foot front swap to 270 pretzel out on the final rail feature – but had to settle for a score of 78.22 and the runner-up result this time around.
The podium was Sildaru’s 12th in 14 career World Cup starts, making for a run of consistency that’s one of the most impressive in FIS Freeski World Cup history, and which seems destined to continue well into the future for the 20-year-old.
Landing in third place for her first career World Cup podium was the USA’s Grace Henderson, as the 21-year-old stepped things up in a big way on her second run, with tricks like a switch right 900 tail grab on her first hit, and a right slide to 630 off on her first rail for a score 76.58.
RUUD MAKES IT TWO-FOR-TWO TO OPEN 2022/23
After claiming last season’s Freeski overall crystal globe with three wins and four podiums in five World Cup competitions, Birk Ruud has come out firing even harder so far in 2022/23, following up his victory at the Big Air Chur season-opener with another outstanding performance for the win in Stubai.
There are few who would disagree that Ruud is the most complete freeskier in the game right now, and his performance on Saturday in a stacked finals did nothing if not prove that point further while the 22-year-old locked down his 10th career World Cup win.
Ruud opened up his winning first run with a switch right double cork 1620 safety, followed by a left double bio 1440 mute through the two jumps, before going right foot backside 810 off on the first rail, and then a switch left 270 back swap 360 to forward, and finally a right side 450 on to 270 pretzel out on the final rail feature, riding out to a score of 88.96 and his second straight victory in Stubai.
“To me there’s two things – to stay present, and to have good preparations,” Ruud said when asked how he manages to rise to the occasion at seemingly every competition, “Those are the only things that matter. So if you ask me what’s going through my mind when I ski, I would just say there’s nothing. I’m completely present. I don’t think about anything, I’m just right in the moment. That’s something I’ve been practicing and it’s a beautiful thing when it works out.
“My mental training is good and my preparations (leading up to the competitions) are good and I think that’s what allows me to be one of the best.”
\n\n\n\n","bodyStart":"","bodyEnd":""},"_entityId":"5ff42d22dafad57d57d4daa1","_modifyDate":"2021-01-08T11:06:50.099Z","_publishDate":"2021-01-05T09:10:58.328Z"}},"page":{"native":false,"chromeless":false,"renderMode":"web","devMode":false,"originalPath":"/en/freestyle-freeski/freeski/news-multimedia/news-multimedia/news/killi-and-ruud-sweep-top-of-podium-for-norway-at-slopestyle-season-opener-in-stubai","host":"www.fis-ski.com","lang":"en","locale":"en-US","url":{"path":["en","freestyle-freeski","freeski","news-multimedia","news-multimedia","news","killi-and-ruud-sweep-top-of-podium-for-norway-at-slopestyle-season-opener-in-stubai"]},"path":"/en/freestyle-freeski/freeski/news-multimedia/news-multimedia/news/killi-and-ruud-sweep-top-of-podium-for-norway-at-slopestyle-season-opener-in-stubai","allowCookies":false},"bootstrap":{"_type":"Corebine.Fisc.Bootstrap","clientId":"fisc","android":{"storeId":"","storeUrl":"http://www.google.com/","minimumSupportedVersion":"1.0","recommendedVersion":"1.0"},"ios":{"storeId":"","storeUrl":"http://www.google.com/","minimumSupportedVersion":"1.0","recommendedVersion":"1.0"},"web":{"baseUrl":"https://www.fis-ski.com/","paths":{"flags":"/static/img/flags","search":"/search","tag":"/tag","localized":{"en":{"search":"/search","tag":"/tag"}},"fixed":{"flags":"/static/img/flags"}}},"cdn":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/","paths":{"flags":"/flags"},"geo":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/geo/","countries":"/countries.json","countryRegions":"/countries/{countryId}/regions.json","countryCities":"/countries/{countryId}/cities.json","countryRegionsCities":"/countries/{countryId}/regions/{regionId}/cities.json"}},"api":{"baseUrl":"https://www.fis-ski.com/","paths":{"cards":"/api/cards","page":"/api/page","pageContent":"/api/page/content","pages":"/api/pages","localization":"/api/localization","sport":"/api/sport","sportLive":"/api/sport/live","sportLiveEvents":"/api/sport/live/events","s3":"/api/s3","s3Live":"/api/s3/live","geo":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/api/geo/","countries":"/countries.json","countryRegions":"/countries/{countryId}/regions.json","countryCities":"/countries/{countryId}/cities.json","countryRegionsCities":"/countries/{countryId}/regions/{regionId}/cities.json"}},"files":{"_type":"Corebine.Core.Bootstrap.Config.Api.Files","liveEvents":"live-events.json"}},"custom":{"feedUrlContent":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-races/","feedUrl":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-last-results/","feedUrlLeaderBoard":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-leaderboard/","feedUrlMedals":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-medalstanding/","hrefCodes":{"seasonMode":"in-season","categoryCode":"WSC","seasonCode":"2023","Other":{"code":"other-disciplines"},"SB-CROSS":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=CROSS"},"SB-PARK":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=PARK"},"SB-ALPINE":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=ALPINE"},"FS-CROSS":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=CROSS"},"FS-PARK":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=PARK"},"FS-MOAE":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=MOAE"},"Generic":{"code":""},"CC":{"code":"CC"},"JP":{"code":"JP"},"NK":{"code":"NK"},"AL":{"code":"AL"},"FS":{"code":"FS"},"SB":{"code":"SB"}}},"locales":{"items":[{"title":"English","key":"en","code":"en-US"}],"defaultKey":"en"},"googleAnalytics":{"trackingId":"UA-37020873-1"},"facebook":{"appId":"000000000000000"},"cloudinary":{"baseUrl":"http://res.cloudinary.com/fis-production/image/upload/","cloudName":"fis-production","dirName":"fis-prod","cName":"assets.fis-ski.com","domain":"fis-cloudinary.corebine.com","stripCloudName":true},"bing":{"baseUrl":"https://api.cognitive.microsoft.com/bing/v7.0/search","token":"2a6174cf8ee54e59bdca7c7adca825ec"},"search":{"baseUrl":"https://api.addsearch.com/v1/search","provider":{"_type":"Corebine.Core.Search.Provider.AddSearch","token":"533fdbdccb63d9e950fc0e687c636945","domain":"www.fis-ski.com"}},"fisc":{"baseUrl":"https://www-og.fis-ski.com/DB/services/feeds-for-ajx/fis-data-search.html"},"recaptcha":{"apiKey":"6LeVoy8UAAAAAIZDWEGGuMRVPP0iA6kTCCdg2Uvm","verificationUrl":"https://ext-auth.omnigonprosuite.com/validate"},"googleTagManager":{"id":"GTM-PB2W66S"}},"config":{"imgPath":"/static/img","theme":"white-lion","skin":""}};
corebine.i18n = {"Advertisement":"Advertisement","Age":"Age","All":"All","An error occurred during subscription":"An error occurred during subscription","An error occurred. Please, try again late":"An error occurred. Please, try again late","auth0":{"title":"Log in"},"By":"By","Close":"Close","Copy URL":"Copy URL","Data is not available":"Data is not available","Date":"Date","Download":"Download","Feeds are not available":"Feeds are not available","Follow":"Follow","Form failed to submit":"Form failed to submit","Form has been successfully submitted":"Form has been successfully submitted","Full profile":"Full Profile","I have read and accepted":"I have read and accepted","I have read and agreed to the":"I have read and agreed to the","Learn more":"Learn more","Loading...":"Loading...","loginDescription":"","More":"More","Name":"Name","New items updated":"New items updated","No data":"No data","No data available":"No data available","No results found. Please change filter settings and try again.":"No results found. Please change filter settings and try again.","No Thanks":"No Thanks","Not a member yet?":"Not a member yet?","Nothing found":"Nothing found","Now":"Now","of the website":"of the website","of this website":"of this website","OK":"OK","Open on Facebook":"Open on Facebook","Open on Instagram":"Open on Instagram","Open on Twitter":"Open on Twitter","Page not found":"Sorry, Page not found","Please check the Terms of Use":"Please check the Terms of Use","Please enter a valid e-mail format":"Please enter a valid e-mail format","Please provide your correct":"Please provide your correct","Please read our":"Please read our","Privacy statement":"Privacy statement","Read this next":"Read this next","Register":"Register","Retweet":"Retweet","Scroll down":"Scroll down","Search":"Search","See also":"See also","Select a country":"Select a country","Select a state/region":"Select a state/region","Select a state":"Select a state","Select":"Select","Share":"Share","Show more":"Show more","Sign in":"Sign in","Sorry, content is not available":"Sorry, content is not available","Sorry, something went wrong":"Sorry, something went wrong","Sponsored by":"Sponsored by","Submit Fail":"Submit Fail","Submit Success":"Submit Success","Submit":"Submit","Tag":"Tag","terms and conditions":"terms and conditions","terms of use":"terms of use","This website uses cookies to improve your experience.":"This website uses cookies to improve your experience.","Tweet":"Tweet","User subscribed successfully":"User subscribed successfully","Watch video":"Watch video","Where to watch":"Where to watch","You have read and accept the":"You have read and accept the","Jan":"Jan","Feb":"Feb","Mar":"Mar","Apr":"Apr","May":"May","Jun":"Jun","Jul":"Jul","Aug":"Aug","Sep":"Sep","Oct":"Oct","Nov":"Nov","Dec":"Dec","m":"m","1h":"1h","h":"h","minutes ago":"minutes ago","hours ago":"hours ago","I have read and agreed to the {{{terms}}}":"I have read and agreed to the {{{terms}}}","Select a city":"Select a city","Click previous slide":"Click previous slide","Click next slide":"Click next slide","Failed to submit the form. Please fill all fields":"Failed to submit the form. Please fill all fields","Email is not correct":"Email is not correct","Phone is not correct":"Phone is not correct","Field cannot be empty":"Field cannot be empty","Captcha verification was not successful":"Captcha verification was not successful","An error occurred during form submission":"An error occurred during form submission","Submitting...":"Submitting...","results":"results","Thank you! Your response has been recorded":"Thank you! Your response has been recorded","Submit another response":"Submit another response","Please enter valid email":"Please enter valid email","Please enter valid phone number":"Please enter valid phone number","Please provide valid number":"Please provide valid number","Please enter the value":"Please enter the value","Please enter the date":"Please enter the date","Please enter the time":"Please enter the time","Please provide the value":"Please provide the value","Please enter email":"Please enter email","Please enter the phone number":"Please enter the phone number","Please choose the value":"Please choose the value","Please choose the options":"Please choose the options","Please choose the option":"Please choose the option","Search query cannot be empty":"Search query cannot be empty","Search query too long":"Search query too long","Home":"Home","Events":"Events","Leaderboard":"Leaderboard","Live":"Live","Local Time":"Local Time","See All":"See All","Data is not available at this moment":"Data is not available at this moment","Rank":"Rank","Nat.":"Nat.","L":"L","M":"M","Bing":"Bing","Fisc":"Fisc","Results":"Results","Points":"Points","CET":"CET","no result":"no result","1st":"1st","2nd":"2nd","3rd":"3rd","Tied":"tied","Run":"Run","My Time":"My Time","Homepage":"Homepage","Skip to content":"Skip to content","Menu":"Menu","Show More":"Show More","an hour ago":"an hour ago"};
corebine.importQueue = corebine.importQueue || [];
corebine.import = corebine.import || function() {
let paths = [].slice.call(arguments);
return {
then: function(callback) {
corebine.importQueue.push({
paths: paths,
callback: callback
});
}
};
};
Source link