Law and Order SVU’s Ice-T shares disbelief over Kelli Giddish exit

The actress thanked the cast and crew for their support and added: “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

With viewers a few episodes away from saying goodbye to Amanda, many wondered how the show would set up for her exit.

Thankfully for fans, they got a glimpse of the upcoming episode with the release of a promo video, which provided a flashback to her first day and her reluctance to tell Oliva she was leaving.

As episode nine will also be the midseason finale, viewers will also witness Amanda and Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) finally tying the knot.

Law and Order SVU season 24 continues on Thursdays on NBC in the US. A UK release date had yet to be released.