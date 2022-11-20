LCU Has Two Nationally Ranked, Five Regionally Ranked By ITA in Men’s Tennis – Lubbock Christian University Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (November 20, 2022) – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released their first rankings of the 2022-23 collegiate tennis season, which is the rebirth season for the Lubbock Christian University tennis program. LCU was recognized with five men’s tennis student-athletes receiving rankings in the NCAA Division II Men’s ITA Collegiate Tennis National and Regional Rankings. Martins Abamu (No.14 nationally in singles) and Kelly Giese (No. 43 nationally in singles) each become the first-ever Chaparrals receiving nationally rankings by the ITA. Abamu (No.1 regionally in singles) and Giese (No.4 regionally in singles and No. 7 regionally in doubles) also join Braden Tipton (No. 7 regionally in doubles and No.17 regionally in singles), Carlos Gutierrez (No.8 regionally in doubles) and Sabri Laphitz (No.8 regionally in doubles.) as LCU’s first-ever regionally ranked in the South Central Region.



Abamu is 11-3 this season in singles competitions. He won the ITA South Central Region singles title and earned LCU’s first berth to the ITA Cup, where he went 1-2. The Lagos, Nigeria native is 3-0 in duals competitions this season, serving as LCU’s No.1.



Giese is ranked both in singles and doubles competitions in regional rankings. The freshman from Manhattan Beach, Calif. Is 7-3 this season in singles play and has a 6-3 doubles record teamed with Tipton and serving as LCU’s No.1 doubles team. Giese is 3-1 against individuals seeded in ITA South Central Regional competition and is 2-1 in singles and in doubles in dual competitions.



Tipton joins Giese as Chaps ranked regionally in singles and doubles. He joins Giese in doubles play, and individually he has a 3-6 singles record. The Lubbock native went 1-0 against seeded singles competitors in the ITA South Central Regional.



Gutierrez (San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico) and Laphitz (Pau, France) have teamed together for five doubles matches this season. They are 2-3 but went 1-0 against regionally seeded doubles teams at the ITA South Central Regional.



The ITA National Rankings include the Top 50 singles players and Top 25 doubles teams, while the Regional Rankings include the Top 20 singles players and Top 10 doubles teams.

